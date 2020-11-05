In an abnormal year, Breeders' Cup offers a bit of normalcy

And yet, both 3-year-olds are listed as betting choices below veterans and Baffert stablemates Improbable (5-2) and Maximum Security (7-2), who crossed the finish line first in last year's Derby before becoming the first in 145 years to be disqualified for interference.

Not a bad way to enter the 10-horse Classic with a reigning Derby winner, a 3-year-old champion (Maximum Security) who has six wins and two seconds since that controversy, and another colt on a three-race winning streak.

"I've never been this strong before in the Classic," Baffert said. "Usually, I'd be happy to have just one of those in the Classic. To have three is pretty amazing."

The Classic nearly had all three Triple Crown race winners before filly and Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver opted to compete against her own gender in the $2 million Distaff. She's the 2-1 second choice behind Monomoy Girl (8-5), who won this race two years ago and Eclipse Award as the top 3-year-old filly.

Monomoy Girl has returned from missing 2019 because of a pulled muscle and colic to win all three starts in 2020, including the Grade 1 La Troienne at Churchill Downs in September. Trainer and Louisville native Brad Cox briefly considered another tuneup before the Distaff but cited her previous competition schedule and said, "it seems to be working pretty well."