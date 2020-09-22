Indians clinch playoff spot with win over White Sox

CLEVELAND — With one sweet swing, José Ramírez pushed Cleveland in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.
Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a win over Chicago that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.
Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.
Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernández, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.
AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games, creating a log jam at the top of the division. Minnesota is in second and Cleveland is just three games back.
Aces Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Shane Bieber of the Indians face off Wednesday night.
Chicago grabbed a 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the 10th against Phil Maton (3-3). Adam Engel tripled home James McCann, then scored on Nick Madrigal’s single.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria and shortstop Tim Anderson were ejected by umpire Ángel Hernández after Luis Robert looked at a called third strike in the 10th.
Ramírez, making a late push for the MVP award, has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in his last 24 games.
Hernández hit a solo shot in the first and Chicago tied it in the sixth when José Abreu connected against Adam Plutko, sending a drive to right-center for his 19th homer.
Abreu leads the AL with 56 RBIs and 74 hits. He is second in homers and third with a .332 batting average.
White Sox starter Reynaldo López worked five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. The right-hander has one victory in his last 10 nighttime outings.
Right-hander Cal Quantrill gave up one hit in four scoreless innings for the Indians, becoming the ninth Canadian-born pitcher to start for the franchise. The most recent was Denis Boucher in 1992.
BREWERS 3, REDS 2: At Cincinnati, Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a victory over surging Cincinnati that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.
Facing a loss that would have dropped them to the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati's bullpen.
The Brewers have reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons with September surges. They've won four of five and are back to .500 (27-27) for the eighth time this season. They've yet to have a winning record.
NATIONALS 5, 2 PHILLIES 1, 1: At Washington, Philadelphia tumbled out of a playoff position, getting swept in a doubleheader by Washington Nationals when Yadiel Hernández hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the eighth inning off Brandon Workman for a win in the second game.
The 32-year-old Hernández became the oldest player to hit a walkoff homer for his first big league home run, according to STATS.
Austin Voth (1-5) pitched a three-hitter to win the opener 5-1, his first complete game in 20 big league starts and his first victory in 10 starts this season.
Philadelphia (27-29) lost its fourth game in a row and dropped behind Cincinnati (28-28), Milwaukee (27-27) and San Francisco (26-27) for the National League's eighth and final playoff berth.
