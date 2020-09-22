Indians clinch playoff spot with win over White Sox

Ramírez, making a late push for the MVP award, has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in his last 24 games.

Hernández hit a solo shot in the first and Chicago tied it in the sixth when José Abreu connected against Adam Plutko, sending a drive to right-center for his 19th homer.

Abreu leads the AL with 56 RBIs and 74 hits. He is second in homers and third with a .332 batting average.

White Sox starter Reynaldo López worked five innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. The right-hander has one victory in his last 10 nighttime outings.

Right-hander Cal Quantrill gave up one hit in four scoreless innings for the Indians, becoming the ninth Canadian-born pitcher to start for the franchise. The most recent was Denis Boucher in 1992.

BREWERS 3, REDS 2: At Cincinnati, Tyrone Taylor homered, Eric Sogard doubled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and Milwaukee rallied for a victory over surging Cincinnati that bolstered the Brewers' sagging playoff hopes.

Facing a loss that would have dropped them to the periphery of the playoff field, Milwaukee pulled one out against Cincinnati's bullpen.