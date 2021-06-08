Inmate voting rights still on the table

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers could take up a bill later this month that would restore voting rights to convicted offenders serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons, according to the bill’s House sponsor.

Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, said the bill almost came up for a vote during the final days of the regular session but was delayed due to some last-minute confusion.

“We were moving right ahead in the regular session,” he said during an interview Tuesday. “The bill hit the board and then there was some confusion within the (Democratic) caucus about whether or not there was an agreement to move forward or not. And so somehow, the speaker's office called audible and said, ‘We gotta hold it for now until we could work things out, but things are worked out.”

Lawmakers wrapped up the bulk of their spring session on Tuesday, June 1, but they did not formally adjourn the session because negotiations were continuing on a massive energy bill that would put Illinois on a path to producing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable and carbon-free sources.