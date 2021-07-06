International programs at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan still affected by COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Study abroad programs are slowly returning in higher education, including Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on international students who want to study in the United States.

“Right now we’re in a waiting game,” said Greg King, IWU director of admissions.

“This year we have one of the largest number of applicants that we’ve ever had in our history and the largest number of deposits in at least five or six years,” said King. However, “of almost 40 international deposits, we only have six that have visas or consulate appointments right now.”

The story is similar at ISU.

Perry Schoon, interim associate vice president for global education and online initiatives, said confirmations are up about 52% from a year ago, “but we’re not certain who will be able to come.”

U.S. students are having better luck going abroad, although they have faced challenges, too.