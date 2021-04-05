Irving nets 40, Harden exits with injury as Nets top Knicks

Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.

Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise's worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17. Mykhailiuk was acquired in a trade with Detroit last month.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, KINGS 106: At Minneapolis, D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in a win against Sacramento.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and Russell scored 13 of his points in the fourth.

Russell came off the bench in his first game since Feb. 8. He missed 26 games.

Juancho Hernangomez added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves off the bench as Minnesota's reserves outscored Sacramento's bench 60-16.