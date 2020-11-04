 Skip to main content
Jackson County 2020 Election Results
Jackson County 2020 Election Results

54 of 56 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  3,046 28
No  7,52771 

President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   7,066 63
Biden/Harris (D)   3,749 34
Hawkins/Walker (G)   93 0.83
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)   11 0.18
Carroll/Patel (ASP)   20 0.18
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)   182 0.39

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  6,580 60
Richard J. Durbin (D) 3,982 36
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)   68 0.62
David F. Black (G)  176 1.6
Danny Malouf (L)  171 7.5

U.S. House District 12

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike Bost (R)  7,638 68
Raymond C. Lenzi (D)  3,451 31

State House District 115

CandidateVotes Percent 
Paul Jacobs (R)  6,905 7.9
Ian Peak (L)  622 7.1
Randy Auxier (G)  1,196 13

Circuit Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent 
Cindy R. Svanda (D)  6,603 68
Jessica Bradshaw (G)  3,013 31

Coroner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Alex Crawshaw (R)  6,634 61
Thomas W. Kupferer (D)  4,094 38

Treasurer

Candidate Votes Percent 
D. Jason Svanda (R)  6,74663 
Liz Hunter (D)  3,95736 

State's Attorney

Candidate Votes Percent 
Joe Cervantez (R)  7,055 
Michael "Mike" Carr (D)  3,684 34

County Board District 3

Candidate Votes Percent 
 Gene Basden II (R)1,299 79 
Joshua Hellmann (G) 293 17 

County Board District 4

Candidate Votes Percent 
Tamiko "T.C" Mueller (D)  806 71
Rich Whitney (G)  318 28

County Board District 5

Candidate Votes Percent 
Darrell Dunham (R)  673 54
Julie Peterson (D)  560 45

County Board District 6

Candidate Votes Percent 
Navreet S. Kang (R)  214 31
Jessica Edmond (D)  37755 
Charles F. Howe (G)  9213 

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  6,793 63
Judy Cates (D) 3,902  36

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark M. Boie (R)  6,497 61
Sarah Smith (D)  4,139 38

Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,874 72
No  2,553 27

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge William J. "Bill" Thurston

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,782 72
No  2,606 27

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Leberman

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,723 71
No  2,648 28

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Walden E. Morris

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,711 71
No  2,648 28

Proposition

Shall the City of Murphysboro prohibit adult use cannabis dispensing business establishments within the City of Murphysboro?

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  572 38
No  915 61
