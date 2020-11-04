Jackson County 2020 Election Results

54 of 56 precincts reported
Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution
The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|3,046
|28
|No
|7,527
|71
President/Vice President
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Trump/Pence (R)
|7,066
|63
|Biden/Harris (D)
|3,749
|34
|Hawkins/Walker (G)
|93
|0.83
|La Riva/Peltier (PSL)
|11
|0.18
|Carroll/Patel (ASP)
|20
|0.18
|Jorgensen/Cohen (L)
|182
|0.39
U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)
|6,580
|60
|Richard J. Durbin (D)
|3,982
|36
|Willie L. Wilson (WWP)
|68
|0.62
|David F. Black (G)
|176
|1.6
|Danny Malouf (L)
|171
|7.5
U.S. House District 12
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike Bost (R)
|7,638
|68
|Raymond C. Lenzi (D)
|3,451
|31
State House District 115
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Paul Jacobs (R)
|6,905
|7.9
|Ian Peak (L)
|622
|7.1
|Randy Auxier (G)
|1,196
|13
Circuit Clerk
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Cindy R. Svanda (D)
|6,603
|68
|Jessica Bradshaw (G)
|3,013
|31
Coroner
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Alex Crawshaw (R)
|6,634
|61
|Thomas W. Kupferer (D)
|4,094
|38
Treasurer
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|D. Jason Svanda (R)
|6,746
|63
|Liz Hunter (D)
|3,957
|36
State's Attorney
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joe Cervantez (R)
|7,055
|Michael "Mike" Carr (D)
|3,684
|34
County Board District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Gene Basden II (R)
|1,299
|79
|Joshua Hellmann (G)
|293
|17
County Board District 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Tamiko "T.C" Mueller (D)
|806
|71
|Rich Whitney (G)
|318
|28
County Board District 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Darrell Dunham (R)
|673
|54
|Julie Peterson (D)
|560
|45
County Board District 6
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Navreet S. Kang (R)
|214
|31
|Jessica Edmond (D)
|377
|55
|Charles F. Howe (G)
|92
|13
Supreme Court 5th Judicial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|David K. Overstreet (R)
|6,793
|63
|Judy Cates (D)
|3,902
|36
Appellate Court 5th Judicial District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mark M. Boie (R)
|6,497
|61
|Sarah Smith (D)
|4,139
|38
Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,874
|72
|No
|2,553
|27
Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge William J. "Bill" Thurston
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,782
|72
|No
|2,606
|27
Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Leberman
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,723
|71
|No
|2,648
|28
Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Walden E. Morris
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,711
|71
|No
|2,648
|28
Proposition
Shall the City of Murphysboro prohibit adult use cannabis dispensing business establishments within the City of Murphysboro?
|Answer
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|572
|38
|No
|915
|61
