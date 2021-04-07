Jackson County 2021 consolidated election results

Jackson County
56 of 56 precincts reporting
City of Ava
Alderman - Ward 1
(Vote for 1)
Amber Heern; 18
Charlie Schott; 10
City of Carbondale
Councilman
(Vote for not more than 3)
Carolin Harvey; 868
Nathan Columbo; 518
Jeff Doherty; 688
Tyrone Taliq Montgomery; 100
Ginger Rye Sanders; 587
Nicholas Smaligo; 407
Melvin "Pepper" Holder; 226
Jessica Bradshaw; 462
Joshua Liechty; 92
Village of DeSoto
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 3)
Christy Desormeaux; 61
Paulette Lloyd-Johnson; 55
Jennifer Morgan; 82
Howard (Kelly) Kellett; 42
Village of Dowell
President
Charles Dean Horn; 31
Richard Mansfield; 20
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 3)
Deborah Gresham; 30
Lisa Evans-Smith; 32
Allen D. Cavitt; 27
Shannon Williams; 32
City of Grand Tower
Mayor
Joshua Freeman;82
Larry Baltzell Sr.; 79
Orville Hobbs; 29
Bradley Township
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 3)
Mark Richelman; 120
Melissa Lange; 105
Stacy Miller; 90
Terry Kuhnert; 149
Kyle Baker; 102
Elk Township
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Kim Morgan-Bernardini; 97
Gordon Burroughs; 99
Carole Jorgenson; 102
Lawrence Crow; 49
Alice Perryman; 80
Grand Tower Township
Supervisor
Robert Henson; 143
Thomas R. Robertson; 79
Highway Commissioner
John Bradley "Springer" Spring; 139
Joseph F. Plumley; 84
Levan Township
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Ray Herring; 52
Robert Crain; 35
Joe Reiman; 38
Tom Cook; 31
John G. Hobbs; 48
Makanda Township
Clerk
Mildred (Millie) Weatherford; 390
Regina T. Einig; 574
Highway Commissioner
Danny Williams; 362
W. Ed Hoke; 614
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Jim Crane; 383
Gary C. Heern; 386
Cheryl Mayer; 364
Herb Russell; 352
Michael Holub; 541
Clay Kolar; 561
Debbie Stanley; 589
Fred G. York; 557
Murphysboro Township
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Don Siefert; 416
Harold "Butter" Korando; 420
Andrew Erbes; 425
Phillip E. Rains; 276
James W. Stewart; 378
Ron Reeder; 340
Ora Township
Highway Commissioner
Joey Stephenson; 28
Alan Alstat; 38
Sand Ridge Township
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
James L. Butler; 25
Teresa A. Easton; 38
Zachary J. Easton; 33
Tara L. Heiple-Keen; 33
Charles R. Nance; 29
Somerset Township
Clerk
Kerry Falkenburry; 292
Patty Dallas Grammer; 214
Highway Commissioner
Kyle Morgan; 312
Randall "Randy" Bryant; 208
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Richard E. Huppert; 334
Frank Puttman; 272
William "Billy" Korando; 340
Doris "Dodie" Stratton; 237
Bill Drone; 273
Carbondale Elementary School District #95
Board of Education
(Vote for no more than 4)
Carlton Smith; 890
Catherine Field; 1081
Erin Connelly; 1095
Corey Cawthon; 995
Markida J. Roper; 1053
Cobden Unit School District #17
(Vote for not more than 4)
Debra Penrod; 3
Charles Stewart; 3
Jean Brumleve; 2
Robert Phillippe; 2
Kim Howell; 2
John A. Logan College District 530
Trustees
(Vote for 3)
Brent Clark; 1723
John Streuter; 1704
Jacob "Jake" Rendleman; 2409
Glenn Poshard; 2570