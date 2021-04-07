 Skip to main content
Jackson County 2021 consolidated election results
Jackson County 2021 consolidated election results

Jackson County

56 of 56 precincts reporting

City of Ava

Alderman - Ward 1

(Vote for 1)

Amber Heern; 18

Charlie Schott; 10

City of Carbondale

Councilman

(Vote for not more than 3)

Carolin Harvey; 868

Nathan Columbo; 518

Jeff Doherty; 688

Tyrone Taliq Montgomery; 100

Ginger Rye Sanders; 587

Nicholas Smaligo; 407

Melvin "Pepper" Holder; 226

Jessica Bradshaw; 462

Joshua Liechty; 92

Village of DeSoto

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 3)

Christy Desormeaux; 61

Paulette Lloyd-Johnson; 55

Jennifer Morgan; 82

Howard (Kelly) Kellett; 42

Village of Dowell

President

Charles Dean Horn; 31

Richard Mansfield; 20

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 3)

Deborah Gresham; 30

Lisa Evans-Smith; 32

Allen D. Cavitt; 27

Shannon Williams; 32

City of Grand Tower

Mayor

Joshua Freeman;82

Larry Baltzell Sr.; 79

Orville Hobbs; 29

Bradley Township

Trustee 

(Vote for not more than 3)

Mark Richelman; 120

Melissa Lange; 105

Stacy Miller; 90

Terry Kuhnert; 149

Kyle Baker; 102

Elk Township

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4) 

Kim Morgan-Bernardini; 97

Gordon Burroughs; 99

Carole Jorgenson; 102

Lawrence Crow; 49

Alice Perryman; 80

Grand Tower Township

Supervisor

Robert Henson; 143

Thomas R. Robertson; 79

Highway Commissioner

John Bradley "Springer" Spring; 139

Joseph F. Plumley; 84

Levan Township

Trustee 

(Vote for not more than 4) 

Ray Herring; 52

Robert Crain; 35

Joe Reiman; 38

Tom Cook; 31

John G. Hobbs; 48

Makanda Township

Clerk

Mildred (Millie) Weatherford; 390

Regina T. Einig; 574

Highway Commissioner

Danny Williams; 362

W. Ed Hoke; 614

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4) 

 Jim Crane; 383

Gary C. Heern; 386

Cheryl Mayer; 364

Herb Russell; 352

Michael Holub; 541

Clay Kolar; 561

Debbie Stanley; 589

Fred G. York; 557

Murphysboro Township

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4) 

Don Siefert; 416

Harold "Butter" Korando; 420

Andrew Erbes; 425

Phillip E. Rains; 276

James W. Stewart; 378

Ron Reeder; 340

Ora Township

Highway Commissioner

Joey Stephenson; 28

Alan Alstat; 38

Sand Ridge Township 

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4) 

James L. Butler; 25

Teresa A. Easton; 38

Zachary J. Easton; 33

Tara L. Heiple-Keen; 33

Charles R. Nance; 29

Somerset Township 

Clerk

Kerry Falkenburry; 292

Patty Dallas Grammer; 214

Highway Commissioner

Kyle Morgan; 312

Randall "Randy" Bryant; 208

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4)

Richard E. Huppert; 334

Frank Puttman; 272

William "Billy" Korando; 340

Doris "Dodie" Stratton; 237

Bill Drone; 273

Carbondale Elementary School District #95 

Board of Education

(Vote for no more than 4)

Carlton Smith; 890

Catherine Field; 1081

Erin Connelly; 1095

Corey Cawthon; 995

Markida J. Roper; 1053

Cobden Unit School District #17

(Vote for not more than 4)

Debra Penrod; 3

Charles Stewart; 3

Jean Brumleve; 2

Robert Phillippe; 2

Kim Howell; 2

John A. Logan College District 530

Trustees

(Vote for 3)

Brent Clark; 1723

John Streuter; 1704

Jacob "Jake" Rendleman; 2409

Glenn Poshard; 2570

Angelo Hightower; 1825

