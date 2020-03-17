Jackson County 2020 primary results
Jackson County 2020 primary results

Jackson County (51 of 56 precincts)

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Amy J. Klobuchar;0

Deval Patrick;2

Bernie Sanders;2095

Joseph R. Biden;2429

Michael R. Bloomberg;42

Elizabeth Warren;65

Pete Buttigieg;20

Tom Steyer;4

Andrew Yang;13

Michael Bennet;5

John K. Delaney;9

Tulsi Gabbard;37

Cory Booker;16

US House - District 12

Joel D. Funk;1170

Raymond C. Lenzi;3114

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

12th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 5)

Allan Blessing (Yang);178

Latoya Greenwood (Biden);2056

Jay Hoffman (Biden);1968

Sherry Tite (Biden);2016

Chris Belt (Biden);1860

John Gulley (Biden);1861

Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);1763

Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);1615

Ken Sharkey (Sanders);1414

Matt Welser (Sanders);1418

Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);1332

Phillip Matthews (Warren);137

Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);159

Andrew Lopinot (Warren);86

Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);310

Christopher Baker (Warren);107

Linda York (Klobuchar);162

Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);166

Circuit Clerk

Leslie McComb Mulholland;1959

Cindy R. Svanda;2431

Coroner

Thomas W. Kupferer;2222

Pat Kelly;2096

State's Attorney

Michael "Mike" Carr;2691

Hcalres J.T. Ewell;1511

Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;2045

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;74

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;559

Tom Tarter;206

Casey Chlebek;76

Peggy Hubbard;594

Robert Marshall;461

State House - District 115

Zachary A. Meyer;221

John R. Howard;273

Johnnie Ray Smith II;107

Clifford Lindemann;151

Paul Jacobs;1101

Supreme Court

5th Judicial District Judge

David K. Overstreet;1507

John B. Barberis Jr.;465

Appellate Court

5th Judicial District Judge

Mark M. Boie;1066

Katherine Ruocco;796

