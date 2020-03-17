Jackson County 2020 primary results

Jackson County (51 of 56 precincts)
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Amy J. Klobuchar;0
Deval Patrick;2
Bernie Sanders;2095
Joseph R. Biden;2429
Michael R. Bloomberg;42
Elizabeth Warren;65
Pete Buttigieg;20
Tom Steyer;4
Andrew Yang;13
Michael Bennet;5
John K. Delaney;9
Tulsi Gabbard;37
Cory Booker;16
US House - District 12
Joel D. Funk;1170
Raymond C. Lenzi;3114
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
12th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 5)
Allan Blessing (Yang);178
Latoya Greenwood (Biden);2056
Jay Hoffman (Biden);1968
Sherry Tite (Biden);2016
Chris Belt (Biden);1860
John Gulley (Biden);1861
Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);1763
Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);1615
Ken Sharkey (Sanders);1414
Matt Welser (Sanders);1418
Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);1332
Phillip Matthews (Warren);137
Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);159
Andrew Lopinot (Warren);86
Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);310
Christopher Baker (Warren);107
Linda York (Klobuchar);162
Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);166
Circuit Clerk
Leslie McComb Mulholland;1959
Cindy R. Svanda;2431
Coroner
Thomas W. Kupferer;2222
Pat Kelly;2096
State's Attorney
Michael "Mike" Carr;2691
Hcalres J.T. Ewell;1511
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;2045
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;74
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;559
Tom Tarter;206
Casey Chlebek;76
Peggy Hubbard;594
Robert Marshall;461
State House - District 115
Zachary A. Meyer;221
John R. Howard;273
Johnnie Ray Smith II;107
Clifford Lindemann;151
Paul Jacobs;1101
Supreme Court
5th Judicial District Judge
David K. Overstreet;1507
John B. Barberis Jr.;465
Appellate Court
5th Judicial District Judge
Mark M. Boie;1066
Katherine Ruocco;796