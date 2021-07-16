 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jankowski leads Phillies to win over Marlins
0 comments
MLB

Jankowski leads Phillies to win over Marlins

  • 0
Marlins Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia's Travis Jankowski waives to the dugout from first base after hitting an RBI single during the third inning off Miami starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in the first game of a doubleheader Friday in Philadelphia. 

 AP

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and Philadelphia beat Miami 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Phillies have won eight of 11 to move within three games of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

"Any time you help the team win, it's exhilarating," Jankowski said.

Miguel Rojas had three hits and drove in a run for Miami.

Moore gave up two runs on six hits and didn't issue a walk in 4 1/3 innings with temperatures in the mid-90s. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.

"I think I'm able to get to a different level, being able to execute pitches at a higher rate, trusting the target, trusting myself and trusting mechanics," Moore said.

The Phillies jumped on Sandy Alcantara (5-9) for three runs in the first. Bryce Harper doubled with two outs and the next two batters walked. Jankowski followed with a broken-bat, bases-clearing double just inside the first-base bag.

"It's a bit of relief," Jankowski said. "Off the bat it doesn't feel great. You're praying for something to happen."

Rojas' RBI double in the second pulled Miami within 3-1, but Philadelphia extended its lead in the third with two more two-out runs.

Rhys Hoskins hit a routine grounder to the left of second base. But second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., playing there because of the shift, first charged and then backed up on the ball before booting it. Jankowski later singled home Hoskins, and Ronald Torreyes' run-scoring single made it 5-1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'
SIU

SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'

  • Updated

For those downstate Illinois residents who want to breakaway from Chicagoland and form their own state, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have an emphatic caution: do not do it.

In a whitepaper released earlier this year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, a think tank at the university, political scientists John Foster and John Jackson said analysis of Illinois state revenue and budgeting over recent years shows downstate Illinoisans would be worse off without Chicago than they are with their northeastern neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News