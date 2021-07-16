Jankowski leads Phillies to win over Marlins

PHILADELPHIA — Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and Philadelphia beat Miami 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Phillies have won eight of 11 to move within three games of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

"Any time you help the team win, it's exhilarating," Jankowski said.

Miguel Rojas had three hits and drove in a run for Miami.

Moore gave up two runs on six hits and didn't issue a walk in 4 1/3 innings with temperatures in the mid-90s. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.

"I think I'm able to get to a different level, being able to execute pitches at a higher rate, trusting the target, trusting myself and trusting mechanics," Moore said.

The Phillies jumped on Sandy Alcantara (5-9) for three runs in the first. Bryce Harper doubled with two outs and the next two batters walked. Jankowski followed with a broken-bat, bases-clearing double just inside the first-base bag.

"It's a bit of relief," Jankowski said. "Off the bat it doesn't feel great. You're praying for something to happen."