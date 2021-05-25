Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates American athletes will be able to safely compete at the Tokyo Games.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, echoed the remarks of the USOPC.

"I'm aware the USOPC said that the advisory wouldn't affect the games," she said. "I think it's important for us to prepare well to accept athletes under such restrictions."

Fans coming from abroad were banned from the Tokyo Olympics months ago, but athletes, families, sporting officials from around the world and other stakeholders still amount to a mass influx of international travelers. In opinion polls, the Japanese public has expressed opposition to holding the games out of safety concerns while most people will not be vaccinated.

The U.S. warning from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: "Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan."

The State Department's warning was more blunt: "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19," it said.

China, which is to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, suggested caution in travel abroad.

"At present, the world is still facing a grave situation of fighting COVID-19," foreign minister spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a daily briefing. "For protecting people's health and safety, we advise Chinese citizens to avoid unnecessary cross-border travels."

