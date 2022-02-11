Tags
Marion and Herrin police seized over $10,000 in United States currency and arrested five individuals from four different massage parlors, police said.
A shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an alleged confrontation with a minor Friday.
CARBONDALE ― A Unity Point student was recently caught in school distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue with the entire Junior High student body.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an out-of-compliant sex offender.
Elon Marler is a three-year-old boy with cute smile. The fact that he is still smiling is remarkable because Elon has Dravet Syndrome, which causes daily seizures.
A murder suspect and four missing children were located in Mount Vernon following an Amber Alert and a warrant issued by Bardstown, Kentucky police.
Troy Johnson, 58, was arrested and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespassing to vehicle and retail theft following a report of a person threatening people with a knife, police said.
Southern Illinois school districts are scrambling to interpret a Sangamon County judge's ruling to stop the state's mask mandate.
Here's what we know so far.
Marijuana edibles are becoming increasingly popular, but doctors warn the substances are prone to accidental consumption or may pack too much of a wallop for new users.
