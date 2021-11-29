Jim Rasor to run for Williamson County Commissioner

Jim Rasor posted an announcement about what he will do next on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The announcement read, “Friends and family gathered at Kokopelli Golf Club Saturday afternoon to help me celebrate a long career at WSIL and the announcement of my candidacy for Williamson County Commissioner in 2022.”

Rasor said Monday afternoon he hears a lot of complaints about things going on, but no one does anything about it. He believes people need to get involved, go to meetings and change the things they don’t like.

“I believe everyone should answer a question with ‘I will make that happen’,” he said.

He had one of those conversations about a year ago.

“Originally, I had to have all the paperwork turned in this week. As you know, the date of the primary was moved to June,” Rasor said.

His contract at WSIL was ending, so he planned to leave his position with the end of the contract to make a run for commissioner possible. Even through the dates were changed, he wouldn’t be able to fulfill his obligation to WSIL and begin a run for office. His last on-air shift was Wednesday.

After leaving his position, he has no obligations other than to ask questions, attend meetings and get to know what people living in the county think. He will also form a campaign committee and get his paperwork filed.

He said everything is so polarized and there is nothing near the middle. “My degree is in science, so I tend to look at everything,” he said.

If Rasor is elected, he will devote a full-time effort to the job of county commissioner, saying it would get his full attention.

Rasor and his wife Tammy live in Carterville. They have two grown sons.

He will join Williamson County’s Republican ticket, which will also include Ashley Gott, Amanda Barnes, Justin Maze, Judge Steven Bost, Lorie LeQuatte and Jeff Diederich.

“I will spend a lot of time in 2022 listening, to insure that I will start making a difference in 2023,” Rasor said on his Jim Rasor away from TV Facebook page.

