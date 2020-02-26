Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs

CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Cleveland rolled to a win Wednesday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost All-Star center Joel Embiid with a sprained left shoulder in the first quarter.
The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.
Embiid collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws.
The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back for more evaluation and treatment. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his injured shoulder.
Sixers coach Brett Brown, sensing his team was in early trouble, called timeout two minutes into the game, but Cleveland steadily built its lead. The Cavaliers shot 58% in the first half and led 70-50 midway through the third quarter. Philadelphia cut the lead to 85-80 in the fourth, but got no closer.
Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 13 rebounds while Larry Nance Jr. scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds for Cleveland, which had five players in double figures. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond didn't play because of a strained left calf.
Shake Milton, who replaced Simmons in the starting lineup, scored 20 points. Furkan Korkmaz scored 14 points and Alec Burks had 13.
On Monday night, Embiid scored a career-high 49 points against Atlanta. He's averaging 23.8 points and 12 rebounds.
Simmons missed his second straight game because of a nerve impingement in his lower back. The team hasn't given a timeline on when he'll be back.
HORNETS 107. KNICKS 101: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Terry Rozier scored 26 points, and Charlotte handed New York its fifth straight loss.
The slumping Devonte Graham returned from a team-mandated night off and scored 21 points. P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo each scored 12 points for the Hornets, who snapped a two-game losing skid.
Earlier Wednesday, Hornets guard Malik Monk was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The suspension will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
WIZARDS 110, NETS 106: At Washington, Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted Washington to a win over Brooklyn, snapping a three-game losing streak.
After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.
After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
MAGIC 130, HAWKS 120: At Atlanta, Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and Orlando pulled away in the fourth quarter for a victory over Atlanta.
Solidifying their hold on the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic put the Hawks away with a 14-5 spurt after Trae Young's drive cut the Orlando lead to 114-109 with 6:20 remaining.
Fournier scored nine points in the game-clinching run, and Gordon finished it off with a 3-pointer.