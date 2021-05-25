Joelle
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MARION — Marion police have opened an investigation into an officer’s use of force after video circulating on social media over the weekend ap…
- Updated
Nine-year-old Liam Guthman did the honors, the oversized scissors the size of his arm. Guthman was age three when the project began.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
Police said Saturday that the investigation was still active and they would provide updates when further information became available.
- Updated
Illinois State Police's internal division and crash reconstruction unit are investigating a crash between a state trooper and a motorcyclist in Williamson County.
- Updated
When people ask you what you love about Southern Illinois, what do you tell them? Is it the slow-going, small-town lifestyle? The unmatched ho…
- Updated
Carbondale Police are seeking information about a Thursday shooting on Beveridge Street.
A Harrisburg man has been identified as the person found dead along Illinois Route 13 near Harrisburg on May 12.
Saline County is not necessarily the first place one would begin a search for French-inspired home décor. Nor is it a likely home for a social…
- Updated
“It’s great to see some vacant storefronts become filled and some vacant lots filled in," said Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.