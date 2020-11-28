Johnson, Steward help No. 9 Duke beat Coppin State 81-71

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State in Saturday's delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of his free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances, with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saying simply: "It's tough to explain some of those turnovers."
"There was a lot of game pressure on our team today," Krzyzewski said. "It's such an unusual atmosphere."
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half. Coppin State, picked fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's Northern Division, scored 28 points off turnovers.
Women
(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 81, SOUTH DAKOTA 71: At Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away from South Dakota for a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and also had nine rebounds.
Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.
(10) OREGON 116, SEATTLE 51: At Eugene, Oregon, Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points and No. 10 Oregon opened the season with a win over Seattle.
Sophomore center Sedona Prince had 17 points for Oregon, which shot 53.1% from the field while outrebounding the Redhawks 58-28. Senior forward Lydia Giomi added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
(24) MISSOURI STATE 81, (12) MARYLAND: At Fort Myers, Florida, Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Missouri State rallied from a 16-points deficit to beat No. 12 Maryland at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Jasmine Franklin had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Missouri State (2-0). The Bears shot just 41.8% from the field but scored 25 points off 24 Maryland turnovers.
The Terrapins had won 18 straight games — by an average of 25.1 points — dating to a 77-49 win at No. 24 Michigan on Jan. 12.
(13) TEXAS A&M 93, (19) DEPAUL 91: At Chicago, Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N'dea Jones had a double-double and No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 on Saturday.
Well s made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90 and then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul's Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds to go. Held missed the first free throw, negating a chance for an intentional miss and putback on the second attempt so she made it.
With less than a second, there wasn't enough time for an intentional miss, tip-back and 3-point attempt.
(14) ARKANSAS 86, FLORIDA GULF COAST: At Fort Myers, Florida, Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to pull out a win over Florida Gulf Coast at the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The Razorbacks (3-0) trailed most of the way before Dungee's 3-pointer with 2:15 left them up for good at 77-74. Tishara Morehouse made a layup for the Eagles but Arkansas was 7 of 8 from the line in the final two minutes.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, (15) IOWA 69: At Brookings, South Dakota, Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa.
Greer, a graduate transfer from Colgate, had three of her four 3-pointers in the first half when the Jackrabbits took a 37-33 lead. Selland, who only played in nine games last season because of a foot injury, had 12 in the second half.
South Dakota State (1-0) went 13 for 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 23 of 26 in the game to hold off the Cyclones for their 12th program win over a ranked opponent.
