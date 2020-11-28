Johnson, Steward help No. 9 Duke beat Coppin State 81-71

(13) TEXAS A&M 93, (19) DEPAUL 91: At Chicago, Kayla Wells scored 22 points, N'dea Jones had a double-double and No. 13 Texas A&M edged No. 19 DePaul 93-91 on Saturday.

Well s made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to put the Aggies up 93-90 and then Aaliyah Wilson fouled DePaul's Lexi Held with 0.9 seconds to go. Held missed the first free throw, negating a chance for an intentional miss and putback on the second attempt so she made it.

With less than a second, there wasn't enough time for an intentional miss, tip-back and 3-point attempt.

(14) ARKANSAS 86, FLORIDA GULF COAST: At Fort Myers, Florida, Chelsea Dungee scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half, 10 in the fourth quarter, and No. 14 Arkansas made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to pull out a win over Florida Gulf Coast at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Razorbacks (3-0) trailed most of the way before Dungee's 3-pointer with 2:15 left them up for good at 77-74. Tishara Morehouse made a layup for the Eagles but Arkansas was 7 of 8 from the line in the final two minutes.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 76, (15) IOWA 69: At Brookings, South Dakota, Haley Greer scored 20 points, Myah Selland added 19 and South Dakota State defeated No. 15 Iowa.