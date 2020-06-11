Johnston City High School
0 comments

Johnston City High School

  • 0

Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Bailey Bullock

Bailey Bullock

Bailey Bullock

Hometown: Johnston City

Parent: Tenille Bullock

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-medicine.

Maggi Carpenter

Maggi Carpenter

Maggi Carpenter

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Stacey and Donald Carpenter

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to get generals out of the way, then transfer to Rend Lake to get RN.

Blayne Durham

Blayne Durham

Blayne Durham

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Susan Howell and Dwayne Durham

College plans: Undecided

Mia Lawrence 

Mia Lawrence

Mia Lawrence

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Carrie and Josh Lawrence

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study nursing.

Samantha Peek

Samantha Peek

Samantha Peek

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Melinda Peek and Scott Peek

College plans: Undecided, and will study nursing.

Brianna Thornton

Brianna Thornton

Brianna Thornton

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Robert Duane Thornton and Janet Thornton 

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study agricultural education.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News