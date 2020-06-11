Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bailey Bullock
Hometown: Johnston City
Parent: Tenille Bullock
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-medicine.
Maggi Carpenter
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Stacey and Donald Carpenter
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to get generals out of the way, then transfer to Rend Lake to get RN.
Blayne Durham
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Susan Howell and Dwayne Durham
College plans: Undecided
Mia Lawrence
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Carrie and Josh Lawrence
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study nursing.
Samantha Peek
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Melinda Peek and Scott Peek
College plans: Undecided, and will study nursing.
Brianna Thornton
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Robert Duane Thornton and Janet Thornton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study agricultural education.
