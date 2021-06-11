Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Caden Cockburn
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Travis and Channa Cockburn
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a double major in animal science and agribusiness economics.
K. Grace Dodd
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Jimmy and Brandy Dodd
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
J. Colton McReynolds
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Jimmy and Julie McReynolds
College plans: Attend Florida Institute of Technology In Melbourne to study electrical engineering.
Braden Watts
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Jonathan and Jennifer Watts
College plans: Attend John A Logan College to study nursing and eventually becoming a certified anesthesiologist.
Madison Weber
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Tim and Ashley Weber
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to major in elementary education and play softball.
Hannah Woolard
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Julie Rendleman
College plans: Attend Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in chemistry with a concentration in forensic chemistry and a minor in forensic science.