Johnston City High School
Johnston City High School

Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Caden Cockburn

Caden Cockburn

Caden Cockburn

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Travis and Channa Cockburn

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a double major in animal science and agribusiness economics.

K. Grace Dodd

K. Grace Dodd

K. Grace Dodd

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Jimmy and Brandy Dodd

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

J. Colton McReynolds

J. Colton McReynolds

J. Colton McReynolds 

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Jimmy and Julie McReynolds

College plans: Attend Florida Institute of Technology In Melbourne to study electrical engineering.

Braden Watts

Braden Watts

Braden Watts

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Jonathan and Jennifer Watts

College plans: Attend John A Logan College to study nursing and eventually becoming a certified anesthesiologist.

Madison Weber

Madison Weber

Madison Weber

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Tim and Ashley Weber

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg to major in elementary education and play softball.

Hannah Woolard

Hannah Woolard

Hannah Woolard

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Julie Rendleman 

College plans: Attend Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in chemistry with a concentration in forensic chemistry and a minor in forensic science. 

