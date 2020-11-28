Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban

TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn on Saturday without coach Nick Saban.
The Crimson Tide (8-0, No. 1 playoff rankings) continued a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline.
Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show.
The result was much of the same against the Tigers (5-3), who suffered the second-most lopsided loss of Gus Malzahn's coaching tenure. The only bigger margin was Alabama's 52-21 win in the 2018 Iron Bowl.
Alabama started a string of three straight touchdowns with Jones's 66-yard touchdown to Smith, who was streaking by himself downfield after Auburn defenders bit on a pump fake. He later added a 58-yard catch and run on a quick slant, sprinting away from the Tigers.
(4) CLEMSON 52, PITTSBURGH 17: At Clemson, South Carolina, Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — as No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh.
Lawrence hadn't seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson's next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.
(6) FLORIDA 34, KENTUCKY 10: A Gainesville, Florida, Kyle Pitts was feeling a little jittery before his first game in three weeks.
Pitts scored three touchdowns in his return from a concussion and a broken nose — all on perfect passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask — and No. 6 Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky in the Swamp.
MICHGAN STATE 29, (11) NORTHWESTERN 20: At East Lansing, Michigan, Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
(12) INDIANA 27, MARYLAND 13: At Bloomington, Indiana, Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a win over Maryland.
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot.
(16) COASTAL CAROLINA 49, TEXAS STATE 14: At San Marcos, Texas, C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a victory over Texas State.
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. Texas State (2-10, 2-6) closed its sixth straight losing season. It was the second-most points the Bobcats have allowed in regulation this season.
(21) OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44: At Stillwater, Florida, Oklahoma State's top two running backs were out with injuries. Dezmon Jackson played, and that was enough for the Cowboys.
Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech.
(23) LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 70, LOUISIANA-MONROE 20: At Monroe, Louisiana, Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored one touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). B
