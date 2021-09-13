Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

Judge, back in the lineup a day after leaving in the third against the Mets because of dizziness, sent a cutter to the opposite field in right for his 33rd homer. Catcher Ryan Jeffers set up low and away, and Colomé left the pitch up and in.

Clay Holmes (5-1) pitched the 10th after Aroldis Chapman (6-4) stranded two runners when he retired Polanco on a flyout in front of the center-field warning track, part of four scoreless innings by the Yankees bullpen.

New York ended a six-game home losing streak, its longest in a decade.

The Yankees finished 6-1 against Minnesota this year. The Twins are 32-109 against New York since 2002, including the postseason, and have lost 21 of their last 23 games in the Bronx. Minnesota has dropped four of five overall and at 63-81 is assured of not finishing with a winning record.

Minnesota starter John Gant lasted just 12 pitches and two outs, leaving after straining his lower abdomen.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced a lineup shakeup before the game, moving Torres from the shortstop job he had held since the start of the 2020 back to second base. Tyler Wade started at shortstop and was replaced there in the ninth by Gio Urshela, who likely will take over the position starting Tuesday at Baltimore.