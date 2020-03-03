Judge, Stanton likely to start on IL; Sale elbow hurting

Injured New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are likely to miss New York's opener at Baltimore on March 26.

Judge is having more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder. Judge has not hit on the field since spring training started, and the right fielder felt discomfort Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.

"He feels it more now in the pec," general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday. "It's moved down toward the pec. We're just trying to figure it out and determine what's bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours."

Stanton strained his right calf on Feb. 26 during defensive drills. Cashman thinks Stanton will be back in April.

"For the time frame, obviously, we've got to get the healing component done for a Grade 1 strain and then rehab it," Cashman said. "With arguably, what, 3 1/2 weeks to go before opening day I think we'd rather be safe than sorry. "

CHRIS SALE

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI.