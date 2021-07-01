Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp announced Monday that three Choate Mental Health administrators have been indicted June 16 on felony charges related to their work at the state-run facility.
An 80-year-old Lincoln man told police that he shot his wife in the head because she had advanced Alzheimer's disease and he couldn't take care of her anymore.
One woman has died — and a toddler was ejected from a vehicle — after a vehicle struck a tree Saturday in Williamson County.
Paducah law enforcement officials have released the names of those involved in a major pile-up that left one child dead and several injured ov…
Three people have been sentenced in Williamson County to prison.
"I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."
Williamson County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into a car at Crab Orchard.
Customers at the Carbondale Farmers Market and drivers traveling Emerald Lane were met with a new, albeit temporary, safety measure Saturday: a roll-out crosswalk spanning the street from the parking lot at the Murdale Shopping Center to the market, located in the Westown Center parking lot.
The “pop-up” complete street project was more than a way of helping farmers market customers get from one parking area to another safely; it also was a “test run” to discover if a permanent pedestrian crossing would be beneficial.
Better known as “Senior” in the MLB scouting realm, Terry Tripp traded in his radar gun after 46 years of scouting to wave his two eldest grandsons around the base pads as an assistant coach on the Harrisburg baseball team.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.