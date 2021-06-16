‘Juneteenth’ becomes official state holiday

It also did not immediately free slaves who were held in territory that was still under the control of the Confederacy. Those slaves had to wait until Union forces captured their territory which, in many cases, did not happen until near the end of the war.

Most historians date the end of the war as April 9, 1865, when Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who led the Army of Northern Virginia, surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox. But not all Confederate armies surrendered at that time.

It was more than two months later, on June 19, 1865, when federal forces reached Galveston, Texas, and informed enslaved people in that city, and throughout Texas, that they had been freed.

Juliana Stratton, Illinois’ first Black lieutenant governor and a descendent of enslaved people from Mississippi, spoke about her own ancestors who continued to be held in bondage even after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and said that for them, Juneteenth was “the true Independence Day.”