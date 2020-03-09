Kahun scores shootout goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Capitals

The Capitals continued a stretch of inconsistency while coming off a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Washington dropped to 7-9-3 in its past 19, a stretch in which the team has won consecutive games just once.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Capitals, who began the day with an NHL-leading 94 third-period goals, fully dominated the final frame by scoring twice and outshooting the Sabres 16-5.

Ovechkin cut Buffalo's lead to 2-1 by scoring off a faceoff to the left of the Sabres net 3:33 into the third period.

Orlov tied it with a shot that banked in off two Sabres defenders with 6:49 left. Driving across the top of the Buffalo zone, Orlov snapped a shot that ticked off Brandon Montour's stick and began skidding wide of the net before deflecting in off the back of Rasmus Ristolainen's skate.

The Sabres keep winding up on the wrong end of goalie interference decisions.

Montour appeared to score the go-ahead goal with 2:48 remaining by one-timing in Sam Reinhart's pass into the high slot.