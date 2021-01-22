Kane helps Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-1 for 1st win

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Chicago beat Detroit on Friday night for their first win of the season.
Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago in its home opener after beginning the season with a four-game trip. Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had two assists.
Kevin Lankinen, a 25-year-old rookie signed by Chicago as a free agent in 2018, stopped 30 shots in picking up his first NHL victory in his second straight start. Only Dylan Larkin, crossing the crease and getting Lankinen to commit, beat the Helsinki, Finland, native.
The Blackhawks (1-3-1) controlled the first period, withstood the Red Wings’ 12-5 shot advantage in the second, and held off a late surge by Detroit (2-3-0), which squandered five power plays.
Kane opened the scoring on a power play in the first period, posting his third goal in four games. He controlled Strome’s pass from left wing and flipped it past Thomas Greiss’ right shoulder before defenseman Alex Biega could check him. Greiss stopped 24 shots.
PENGUINS 4, RANGERS 3: At Pittsburgh, Kris Letang scored in the final round of a shootout to lift Pittsburgh to a victory over New York.
Letang ripped a backhand over Igor Shesterkin to put the Penguins in front. Tristan Jarry collected his first win of the season when he stuffed New York's Tony DeAngelo moments later.
Bryan Rust and Jared McCann collected their first goals of the season for Pittsburgh, which has won three straight following an 0-2 start. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Jarry finished with 31 saves.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, OILERS 2: At Toronto, John Tavares broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help Toronto beat Edmonton for a series split.
Adam Brooks scored his first NHL goal, Jimmy Vesey and Mitch Marner added goals and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves. Toronto improved to 4-2-0.
CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3: At Washington, Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves through overtime and short-handed Washington beat Buffalo in a shootout in their home opener.
Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who won the first of four games they must play without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of pandemic protocols.
WILD 4, SHARKS 1: At Saint Paul, Minnesota, Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season to break a second-period tie, spurring Minnesota to a victory over San Jose.
Joel Eriksson Ek had an early goal for the Wild against former teammate Devan Dubnyk, who made 25 saves for the Sharks on the Minnesota ice he called home for the previous six years. Kevin Fiala and Jordan Greenway added empty-netters late for the Wild (4-1-0) in their home opener, maintaining momentum from their strong start on the road.