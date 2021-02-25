Kane's 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.
After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks' shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.
Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.
Subban had 26 saves to record his second shutout in 72 NHL games and his first as a member of the Blackhawks. His only other one came on March 21, 2019, when he played for Vegas.
Korpisalo made 25 saves for Columbus.
SENATORS 6, FLAMES 1: At Ottawa, Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and Ottawa routed Calgary for their third straight victory.
Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.
Milan Lucic scored Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary dropped to 9-10-2, falling for fifth time in six games.
DEVILS 4, SABRES 3: At Buffalo, Pavel Zacha converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime and New Jersey rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to beat Buffalo.
The Devils snapped a three-game skid by beating an injury-depleted Sabres opponent.
Buffalo opened minus captain Jack Eichel, who was scratched after testing a lower-body injury during the pregame skate. And the Sabres then lost starting goalie Linus Ullmark, who was sidelined after stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first period
ISLANDERS 7, BRUINS 2: At Uniondale, Anthony Beauvillier scored the tie-breaking goal in New York's five-goal third period beat first-place Boston.
Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Adam Pelech, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders get their second straight win and improve to 6-0-1 at home. Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots.
New York, which got its highest scoring output of the season, beat Boston for the third time in three meetings — three of the Bruins' four regulation losses this season — to move one point behind Boston and Washington in the East.
CAPITALS 5, PENGUINS 2: At Washington, Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left and Washington beat Pittsburgh for their second victory in six games this season between the rivals.
Nicklas Backstrom scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, and T.J. Oshie had one for the highlight reel in the third period when he dived one-handed to poke the puck past Tristan Jarry.
Wilson's tap-in on the power play helped Washington respond after blowing a 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals against 3 minutes apart.
LIGHTNING 3, HURRICANES 1: At Tampa, Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Carolina.
Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay, which won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.
Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for Carolina, which has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 21-27, 2019. James Reimer finished with 19 saves.
PANTHERS 3, STARS 2: At Sunrise, Frank Vatrano scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 remaining and Florida stunned Dallas with a late comeback.
Aleksander Barkov and Anton Stralman also scored in the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Panthers overcame a 2-0 deficit. Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves.
Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn had the goals for Dallas. Rookie netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots.