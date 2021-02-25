Kane's 399th goal pushes Blackhawks past Blue Jackets 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Patrick Kane broke a scoreless tie in the third period for his 399th career goal, Malcolm Subban got his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game series.

After combining for 11 goals in the Blackhawks' shootout win Tuesday night, the teams grinded through scoreless hockey before Kane grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the right circle at 8:45 of the third.

Carl Soderberg added an empty-net goal with 50 seconds left in the game.

Subban had 26 saves to record his second shutout in 72 NHL games and his first as a member of the Blackhawks. His only other one came on March 21, 2019, when he played for Vegas.

Korpisalo made 25 saves for Columbus.

SENATORS 6, FLAMES 1: At Ottawa, Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and Ottawa routed Calgary for their third straight victory.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.