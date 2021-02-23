Kapanen, Guentzel push Penguins to OT win over Capitals

WASHINGTON — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting Pittsburgh to a 3-2 victory over Washington on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing.

Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.

It was Sheary's third goal in five games and No. 5 on the season.

After a scoreless third period, the Penguins scored on their only shot of overtime. After a Washington attack, Teddy Blueger and Kapanen got loose for a 2-on-1 break. Blueger fed the puck left to Kapanen, who rifled the winning goal past Vanecek's stick side.

Washington turned a 1-0 deficit into a brief 2-1 lead with a pair of even-strength goals in the second period.