Kapanen, Penguins stay hot in 4-2 win over Rangers

PITTSBURGH — Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and surging Pittsburgh beat New York 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who went 4-1 on their homestand to gain ground in the hyper-competitive East Division. Sidney Crosby's empty-net goal with 32 seconds to go helped Pittsburgh escape.
Tristan Jarry finished with 33 saves — including a couple of scrambling stops on his belly in the final minutes to preserve a one-goal lead. He improved to 8-3 in his last 11 starts.
New York defenseman Jack Johnson — making his first appearance in Pittsburgh since the Penguins released him during the offseason — scored his first goal in more than a year. Ryan Strome picked up his ninth with a power-play score early in the third period. Keith Kinkaid made 23 stops while withstanding an early barrage but eventually wore down as the Rangers dropped their second straight.
The East Division is looking very much like a five-team race for four playoff spots as the truncated 56-game season nears its midway point. The Penguins hung in there during the opening month despite a slew of injuries to their defensemen and a slow start by Jarry, who became their No. 1 goalie when two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray was traded in the offseason.
The Penguins dominated the first period. Kinkaid held off the barrage and Johnson gave the Rangers the lead 9:16 in when his innocent flip from the point found its way through traffic — perhaps helped by a deflection off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman John Marino — and by Jarry. The goal was Johnson's first since Jan. 19, 2020, when he was in the middle of his second season with Pittsburgh.
The Penguins bought out the final three years of Johnson's contract in early October in an attempt to make their blue line younger and faster. Guentzel's goal provided a snapshot of why Pittsburgh wanted to move on.
Crosby created a turnover in the New York zone and fed a cross-ice pass to a streaking Guentzel. Johnson was the closest Ranger but rather than charge Guentzel or attempt a poke check he hesitated and Guentzel ripped a shot over Kinkaid's glove to tie it with 1:06 remaining in the first.
Blueger put Pittsburgh in front 2:40 into the second period with his second short-handed goal of the season when he and penalty-killing linemate Brandon Tanev took advantage of some shaky play by the Rangers. Brian Dumoulin fed a stretch pass to Tanev, who basically set a pick for Blueger. He skated across the New York crease and slid a backhand by Kinkaid.
Kapanen — who has bounced up and down the lineup but seems to have found a home on the second line with Evgeni Malkin — ended some extended pressure with his seventh of the season with just 19 seconds to go in the second.
Strome pulled the Rangers within a goal 3:18 into the third when his pass from the left circle toward the front of the net deflected off a Penguins player and got by Jarry.
New York flirted with tying it late. Only a series of quality stops by Jarry kept the Rangers at bay before Crosby's empty-netter from center ice let the Penguins exhale.
FLYERS 5, SABRES 4: At Philadelphia, Shaye Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and Philadelphia beat Buffalo.
The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game (0-7-1).
The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all.
The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo's captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend. With a league-low six wins, Buffalo is in jeopardy of extending its playoff drought to an NHL-record matching 10th season.
ISLANDERS 2, BRUINS 1: At Uniondale, New York, Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and New York beat Boston for their sixth straight win.
Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots as Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench. New York beat Boston for the fourth time in four meetings this season.
The Islanders also improved to 11-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the league's only team without a regulation loss at home.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 26 saves.
JETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: At Toronto, Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading Winnipeg to a win over North Division-leading Toronto in the opener of a three-game series.
Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist and Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.
Auston Matthews scored twice, raising his NHL-leading goal total to 20, and Zach Hyman added a goal for Toronto. Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots as the Leafs dropped their third straight in regulation.
Winnipeg was coming off a 7-1 loss in Montreal on Saturday that snapped a four-game winning streak. Toronto was coming off back-to-back defeats to Vancouver after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers three straight by a combined 13-1 .