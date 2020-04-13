Karnisovas sets course to boost Bulls toward ultimate prize

Chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf said Paxson told him and his father Jerry Reinsdorf, the team's chairman, in December the front office needed to be restructured and it was time for someone else to lead the operation. Paxson offered to change his role and even step down.

"That's really the kind of person John is," Michael Reinsdorf said. "I've always said that: When the time came to make a change, John would be the one to let us know. That is indeed what ended up happening."

Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement that Paxson — who hit the championship-winning 3-pointer for Chicago against Phoenix in 1993 — showed why he is "forever a willing teammate on and off of the court" by putting the Bulls' interests first and deciding to step aside.

While Paxson remains with the organization, Forman is out. And coach Jim Boylen's future remains unclear.

Karnisovas said he sees Paxson as "an asset" who can be a "huge help" as he adjusts to his new job.

As for Forman?

"After some consideration and conversations, it was apparent we have different philosophies that would prevent us from moving forward," Karnisovas said. "I'm sure Gar gave his best to the Bulls' organization. But those decisions are never easy. I was hired to affect change."