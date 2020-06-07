Kathleen Parker: A hair-trigger from another disaster

Forget about the charming days of partisan divide; we're now in a full-throttle battle for the soul of the nation.

Do I overstate? Perhaps, but I'm not sure overstatement is possible after the bedlam we've witnessed in the days since the asphyxiation-death of George Floyd while in police custody. Since that day, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, we've learned what mayhem looks like.

From the ashes of chaos, a narrative has taken shape that systemic racism is at the root of what happened to Floyd. A long and unchecked history of police killings of unarmed black men drives this narrative and many people are only now grasping its power for the first time.

Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery literally was hunted by three white swamp dwellers — a father-son duo (one, an ex-cop) and their neighbor — who rammed poor Arbery with a truck before shooting him three times. How should we process such inconceivable savagery?

Some may have found release in lighting fires, others in rioting and looting. It's impossible to know at this point what was organic and what was organized. It may not matter. But how we respond does matter. The election will likely turn on the outcome.