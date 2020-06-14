Kathleen Parker: Another unlikely casualty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Among the many consequences of our COVID-19 economy is the likely closing of dozens of Catholic schools that serve minority students in vulnerable, underserved communities.

The National Catholic Educational Association estimates that at least 100 such schools won't reopen in the Fall - or probably ever. Their fortunes and those of their students rely heavily upon charitable donations, which have fallen off in the months since stay-at-home orders went into effect. Without those funds, the schools can't offer scholarships to families that otherwise couldn't afford tuition. Twenty percent of students in the nation's 6,000 Catholic schools are minorities, including Hispanics, African Americans and Asians.

The numbers are much higher in what's called the Partnership Schools, a network of nine Catholic schools in Harlem, the South Bronx and the heart of Cleveland. In addition to the coursework usually found in public schools, schools in the partnership stress four core values - integrity, humility, hard work and service.

Enrollees at these nine schools are 67% Hispanic and 31% African American. Of these students, 85% have received scholarships.