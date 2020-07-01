Kathleen Parker: Better to let Trump talk than be unpleasantly surprised

Otherwise known as "Donald J. Trump," in other words.

One example cited by Twitch comes from candidate Trump's 2015 speech in which he referred to immigrant Mexicans as rapists and drug dealers, as well as some who are "good people." This statement has become an oft-repeated indictment of the president's perceived xenophobia, racist-nationalist attitudes and his approach to governing.

Trump is notoriously clumsy with the English language, granted, but his supporters believe they know what he meant. Here's my translation: If we don't strengthen our U.S.-Mexican border, criminals, including drug traffickers and rapists, will slip through along with the many good people who wish to live in the greatest country on Earth. Full stop.

That doesn't sound hateful, does it? Without defending Trump, one can at least attempt to be fair. And, while we're at it, we in the media might try to avoid further undermining our credibility. When they know that we know what Trump really means, despite his obviously deteriorating facility with the King's English, distrust in "fake news" becomes reflexive and, ultimately, disastrous. What good is served by the legitimate, fact-checked media if those most in need of reliable information are turned off?