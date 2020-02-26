Kathleen Parker: Bloomberg's past workplace behavior is repellent, but is it disqualifying?

This doesn't mean that Clark endorses coarse behavior or subscribes to the boys-will-be-boys school of rationalization, but she says she doesn't take off-color things personally. "The word bitch in a joke might offend someone today, but it doesn't offend me because it's not directed at me."

Even when something crass was directly aimed at her, she took it with the attitude of a casino card dealer working the night shift, which she did after graduating from Oklahoma University. On her first day at a subsequent job with a different firm — again as the only woman — Clark was streaked by the men, including the boss. Today, streaking might lead to a federal case. But when management investigated the prank, Clark says she shrugged it off as the price of breaking the glass ceiling in a males-only hierarchy.

"I knew what they were doing," she told me. "It was a test to see if I could handle the testosterone club." The answer, apparently, was yes. She became a trader, starting at Salomon, and she later became the first female trader at Merrill Lynch. At 76, she's still going strong as managing director at boutique firm Beech Hill.