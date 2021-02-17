Kathleen Parker: Canceling Shakespeare is a comedy of errors

Just when you thought our so-called "cancel culture" couldn't get any more ridiculous, the calibrators of literary justice have surpassed themselves recently by targeting The Bard himself as just another racist, genderist, homophobic fellow.

Yes, even William Shakespeare, who provided not only centuries of wisdom, tragedy and entertainment but gave us much of our modern vernacular, has become the latest target of those who can't bear the burden of context. Which, as you know, really is everything. But some of the busybodies at #DistruptTexts — which describes itself as a "grass roots effort by teachers and for teachers" to "challenge" the traditional canon — aren't concerned with criticism in the academic sense, even if they think they are.

I understand the impulse to stop teaching literature and the lessons it holds the way we have done it for decades. But that doesn't make it a good idea.

Why should students be forced to read Shakespeare, as some teachers on Twitter are wondering? Why, indeed? God forbid they should try to muddle through a sentence by Vladimir Nabokov, Jane Austen, Leo Tolstoy or, my high school favorite, William Faulkner. I loved Faulkner not because he was easy to read but because I had an unforgettable teacher whose passion shone light on the beauty and the sound and the fury of words.