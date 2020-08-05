Kathleen Parker: Disaster makes everything real

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There's not much to recommend a hurricane, other than the morning after, when cooler temperatures prevail, and breezes lift the heavy blanket of humid air that makes swamps steam with envy.

But, setting aside the damages and inconveniences, hurricanes at least have this in their favor: They make us feel alive. Novelist Walker Percy wrote often of this phenomenon, once having a character ask: "Have you noticed that only in time of illness or disaster or death are people real?"

Having lived most of my life along southern waterways and coasts, I've known an alphabet of hurricanes and don't generally seek out their company. But I also like a good show and the uncertainty that comes with a good storm, and so I settled into my evening and a screened porch from which to view Isaias' approach.

A libation in one hand and my phone in the other, I confess to feeling very much alive. I would even put it at giddy with excitement. This was mostly because I knew that Isaias was merely a tropical storm as dinnertime approached and that landfall, when it might become a hurricane, was still hours (and 60 miles or so) away.