Kathleen Parker: Embracing the grace of COVID-19

Perhaps this is why so many people attend a house of worship regularly. Or, perhaps, the threat of a life-threatening disease opens us up to the possibility of grace. As Americans and people around the world seek answers during this strangest of times, I suspect millions of others will seek spiritual solace along with the medical tests that may foretell each individual's degree of suffering or reprieve.

In the meantime, social-distancing and self-quarantine these next couple of weeks (or longer) offer opportunities we might not otherwise have had. I was struck by Hanke's plea that we embrace the slowing-down. Some people may feel lonely as they ride out the virus in isolation; others may feel crowded by large families or rambunctious children.

But many will also have a chance to enjoy that rarest of pleasures -- or perhaps torments -- free time. The 17th-century philosopher Blaise Pascal said that all of humanity's problems stem from man's inability to sit alone in a room. On normal days, for many of us, it's off to the races preceded by a rude and ruthless alarm. There are stocks to trade, newspapers to publish, movies to direct, businesses to run, children to educate, invalids to feed and, yes, wars to wage. So accustomed are we to the weird virtue of multi-tasking that the notion of sitting alone in a room can be more angst-inducing than a multitude of alternatives.