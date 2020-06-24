Kathleen Parker: Farewell, Teddy

Had the two other men accompanying Roosevelt also been on horseback, would the statue have been more acceptable? I wonder. As it stands, activists as well as the museum itself, have decided that the trio's hierarchical construction implies superiority and servitude. In fact, the standing men were supposed to represent guides in the places Roosevelt liked to hunt and survey. They were helpers, in other words, not slaves, but never mind. Historical accuracy is no obstacle to self-absorbed nihilism.

Thus, the consensus among the chosen few is that Roosevelt was a white supremacist, racist-colonialist, who exploited indigenous peoples and robbed them of their homelands. The headline on a recent Smithsonian Magazine story about the statue seals the deal for resistant minds: "The racist statue of Theodore Roosevelt will no longer loom over the American Museum of Natural History."