Kathleen Parker: God, country, liberty and madness

It was the nearly forgotten mid-century novelist Nelson Algren who said: "Never play cards with a man called Doc. Never eat at a place called Mom's. Never sleep with a woman whose troubles are worse than your own."

To this catalogue of sagacity, Algren today might add, "Never trust a group that claims to work for God, country or liberty, as any or all three are unlikely to be well-represented." Just ask David Lopez-Zuniga, the 39-year-old air conditioning repairman who was run off a Texas road in October by a private investigator for the Liberty Center for God and Country.

See what I mean?

Lopez-Zuniga was, as they say, minding his own business, "driving like I normally do, and I see a car behind me" shortly after leaving his mobile home at 5:15 a.m., he explained to The Washington Post. "He was swerving. I thought he was drunk."