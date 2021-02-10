Kathleen Parker: How the GOP can be reborn

By contrast, Trump brought a scowl to the party. His lack of intellectual curiosity was an insult to every American. His coarse behavior and insistence on constant attention, frantically tweeting at all hours like an adolescent whose brain hasn't fully developed, was ridiculous and dangerous. He wasn't worthy of the office, and everyone reading this knows it, even if it feels like a personal insult to have it said out loud.

It's not. The insult was Trump. His stubborn refusal to act like an adult and his demand for loyalty as a prop to his improperly developed ego were assaults on every person who placed his or her faith in his potential to become something greater than himself.

He failed. And he failed you, my friends. Which means he failed our country, as well as our many allies, who counted on America to be a model for ordered liberty and democratic freedom.

It is imperative now that Republicans reinvent themselves: to divest their interest in Trumpism and provide his supporters with an alternative vision; to disempower the conspiracy propagators by offering fact-based truth and better ideas; to stand for something that inspires and attracts all people of good will.