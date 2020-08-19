Kathleen Parker: It is what it isn't

Still, such moments invite consideration of a virtual presidency, should he win in November. Given present circumstances — and our surprisingly facile adaptation to all things virtual since the pandemic hit — it is entirely conceivable that we are seeing how a Biden administration could conduct itself. Others could run the executive branch from behind the digital curtain, with a diminished Biden making only periodic and carefully managed virtual appearances. It is worth watching the coming nights with this possibility in mind. I am guessing that White House reporters, most of them anyway, would relish the chance to get behind the scenes of that arrangement. The days of concealing any president's shortcomings went out of fashion long ago.

Trump, meanwhile, has doubtless tuned his multiple, wall-mounted TV screens in the White House residence to convention coverage and has been busy taking notes. The celebrity-showman will have noticed the dearth of applause, the dour countenances of speakers, and the prevailing tone of sadness and despair. He will dial up all the ironies, all the contradictions, all the MAGA-ness he can muster, pouring all that he has left into his version of a virtual convention. For Trump, it will be about the applause, passion, presence — and the ratings. Always, the ratings. A television show without a live audience? What is the point?

Although details are scant about the Republican convention next week, Trump is likely consulting with the NBA about how to fill seats with live-streaming fans to create the semblance of a crowd reacting and cheering in real time. No one would be surprised if he also added a laugh track.

