Kathleen Parker: Joe, just say Amy

In politics, it's not a good idea to make campaign promises that might go wrong, as nearly every president can attest.
Joe Biden must have skipped that chapter in the campaign handbook. He's now stuck with promises to appoint women and minorities to key positions that he could find difficult to keep.
Not only has he promised a female running-mate but also an African American woman to the Supreme Court. There's nothing wrong with these goals, which are overdue, but problems arise when circumstances change. The pandemic, for example. It would not be insane for Biden to consider New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as his running mate, if for no other reason than that Cuomo, along with national epidemiologist Anthony S. Fauci, has become one adults trust in a time of national crisis.
It could be equally vexing to find a black woman for the high court given that most justices are culled from federal appellate courts. There are only five black women currently serving on U.S. appeals courts, all of whom will be over 68 this year, according to NBC News and the Federal Judicial Center. Democrats would surely prefer someone younger to hold the position.
Biden made this promise just days before the South Carolina Democratic primary, where black voters are essential to victory. The next day, he received the golden endorsement of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., who is credited with handing the nomination to Biden. Black voters throughout the South came out in droves for ol' Joe — and now they're passing the collection plate.
It's safe to say that at no other time in recent history has the person riding shotgun been so critical. Biden would be the oldest president to assume office at 78 and has begun lately to look aged. Thus, voters must be able to envision the vice president, whoever she might be, as the president of the United States.
If I were Sen. Kamala Harris, who appears to be on the short list, I'd drop my bid for veep and start trying on lace bibs. She's no judge, except when sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, but has been a former prosecutor and California attorney general. (Alternatively, she could contact MSNBC president Phil Griffin to discuss anchor options.)
Harris' biggest problem, aside from putting California pot smokers in prison, is that non-Democratic voters Biden needs to win won't have forgotten Harris' virtue-signaling performance during the confirmation hearings of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Transparency may be desirable in government, but not so much in political grandstanding.
Voters may also recall her attack on Biden during the primary debates. Trying to define Biden by a regrettable anti-busing decision decades ago, essentially commanding him to publicly kneel and repent, was likely seen as more unfair than righteous by many Americans.
Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia representative and unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial candidate, has also been mentioned as a possible VP. A Yale-educated lawyer, she's a social-justice, voting-rights warrior who blames voter suppression for her loss, by 55,000 votes, to Gov. Brian Kemp. She had me at, "I'm not going to do class warfare; I want to be wealthy" in a recent speech, but she's unlikely to be viewed yet as qualified for the nation's top office.
Another contender is Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, a former Orlando police chief. Some say Demings will help Biden with black voters who view his 1994 crime bill as racist. Do they see her seated in the Oval Office? She might at least be a more convincing commander-in-chief than the current occupant.
This brings us to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota "nice" candidate who brags about winning in "red districts." Alas, she happens to be white and, perhaps more troubling to liberals, a moderate. While liberals prefer someone more progressive and others are demanding an African American woman on the ticket, such concerns should be understood as less important than winning in November. With all due respect to Charlamagne tha God's insistence that Klobuchar would hurt the black vote.
The path to victory isn't paved with progressive promises but with hope for a sane, steady future of peaceful co-existence. It's called Main Street — and the vast majority of Americans are ready for the middle road. Klobuchar is a familiar, cheerful face with a sharp mind, an impressive Senate record and a comforting, maternal vibe and could allay concerns about Biden's age and health. If winning is the goal, she's Biden's best bet.
He can square the circles after he's elected.
Kathleen Parker writes for the Washington Post Writers Group. Her columns include her own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. Her email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.
