Kathleen Parker: Joe, just say Amy

It's safe to say that at no other time in recent history has the person riding shotgun been so critical. Biden would be the oldest president to assume office at 78 and has begun lately to look aged. Thus, voters must be able to envision the vice president, whoever she might be, as the president of the United States.

If I were Sen. Kamala Harris, who appears to be on the short list, I'd drop my bid for veep and start trying on lace bibs. She's no judge, except when sitting on the Senate Judiciary Committee, but has been a former prosecutor and California attorney general. (Alternatively, she could contact MSNBC president Phil Griffin to discuss anchor options.)

Harris' biggest problem, aside from putting California pot smokers in prison, is that non-Democratic voters Biden needs to win won't have forgotten Harris' virtue-signaling performance during the confirmation hearings of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Transparency may be desirable in government, but not so much in political grandstanding.

Voters may also recall her attack on Biden during the primary debates. Trying to define Biden by a regrettable anti-busing decision decades ago, essentially commanding him to publicly kneel and repent, was likely seen as more unfair than righteous by many Americans.