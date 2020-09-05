Kathleen Parker: Kamala Harris, ambassador to activists

"So, you don't mean it?" queried Colbert, with the gleeful guile of a 10-year-old poking a cocoon to see what might emerge. Or, in this case, who.

"It was a debate," she said again, laughing again. "It was called a debate ... There were journalists there covering the debate."

Meaning, apparently, that in politics, anything goes. Nothing is real. Whatever works.

This is one political lesson that President Trump never had to be taught. And Democrats are right to kick him for it. But they have their own version of it, too. Harris saw her opportunities and took them — even if it meant attacking the one man on the debate stage who perhaps among the entire field has worked longest and hardest for minority and women's rights.

In fairness, perhaps Harris and Biden now consider themselves even: He did oppose a policy of forced busing in his home state, a tool for integrating public schools that Harris herself said she benefited from while growing up in California. Making him pay for that opposition years later now looks like the shrewdest political maneuver ever.

Biden may be the candidate, but if he wins, Harris will have leap-frogged over more than a dozen others to become heiress apparent to the Oval Office.