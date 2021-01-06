Kathleen Parker: Like Lear, Trump remains drunk on hubris

This brings me to the question I'm often asked and that I sometimes ask myself: How could Republicans, Christians, evangelicals and other "good" people support someone such as Trump, especially as he threatened our democratic republic by denying the 2020 election results? What could Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Tex., be thinking in joining his crusade to reverse the election's results — that is, other than their own 2024 presidential campaigns and their craven desire to appeal to Trump's loyal base?

I think I know the answer: A certain percentage of conservatives think Trump saved the country simply by deregulating industry and keeping his promise to appoint conservatives to the Supreme Court. Full stop. He was their bulwark against decline and fall. They believe in his unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged for the same reasons. It is all in the service of a higher calling: free markets, freedom of conscience, and a pro-life position that can't be compromised as a matter of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If these are your operating principles, and if you believe the other side will irrevocably alter them, then holding onto power isn't negotiable. Denial isn't so much a political decision as a religious conviction. Or, as one political soothsayer recently said to me: "When politics becomes your religion, people become irrational."