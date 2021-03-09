Kathleen Parker: Meghan, Harry and a royal pity party

In one analysis, we could revel in Harry's openness and call him a model for the new masculinity - a man's man who can talk about his emotional struggles. I actually found Harry's upper lip remarkably stiff as he briefly mentioned his father's (temporary) refusal to take his telephone calls. (My father didn't speak to me for a year and a half when, in college, I thought I might try socialism.) Harry also said he'd spend the rest of his life trying to heal his relationship with his father. What son doesn't?

The big reveal, now a headline ricocheting around the globe, is that the House of Windsor is racist because some unnamed family member or members had wondered aloud what color the couple's first baby might be. In case you did not know, Meghan is biracial, and the Windsors are the whitest family on Earth.

Since Harry refused to name who in his family had uttered this, we're left to guess and assume the worst of everyone. If racism tainted the newlyweds' hoped-for utopia, some of the blame surely belongs to the tabloids, which have been particularly vicious to the duchess. Harry's concern that his wife might suffer a fate similar to his mother's at the hands of paparazzi led him to do what any decent man would do - he whisked her away, first to Canada and then to the former colony that long ago defeated and then liberated itself from the very same monarchy.