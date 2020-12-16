Kathleen Parker: My annual performance review

No one could have predicted the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken nearly 295,000 American lives so far. In retrospect, it's not surprising that Trump mishandled matters during the early stages of the virus when swift, decisive actions might have made a difference. We now know that he is that bad a human being and that lousy a leader. We've come not to expect just worse from him but the worst. If once I thought that he'd be at least rational — or I viewed his rallies as harmless sideshows — I've been thoroughly disabused of such notions.

Not much could be worse than hosting superspreader events and refusing to wear a mask or urging people not to fear the virus because, after all, he caught it and was treated by the best doctors in the world. It isn't much of a leap from that kind of behavior to 49% of Americans saying they would not get the coronavirus vaccine if it were available today. This doesn't necessarily mean that all who are vaccine-resistant are Trump supporters. But I wouldn't be surprised if a Venn diagram showed a significant overlap. Trump's only modest shot for redemption for his performance on the virus is to get the vaccine in a very public way and encourage others to do the same. It's not too late to change minds and save lives.