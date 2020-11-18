Kathleen Parker: Obama's memoir is beautiful and a little maddening

Pity the poor authors whose books were released this week. Former president Barack Obama's post-presidential memoir, "A Promised Land," has rightly stolen the show.

Volume one, released Tuesday, is a 768-page doorstop apt for the moment, as history's door stands ajar. While we await recounts, a presidential concession and the dark orbit of the COVID-19 pandemic, Obama's latest memoir reminds us of where we've been and how we arrived as this crucial, democracy-mocking hinge in American history. Yet, even as he means to clarify and contextualize his decisions for future readers, one suspects that he's trying to lend a moral order to his presidency for his own edification as well.

A lovely writer, Obama gives readers more than a mere recitation of events. He offers an insider's peek into his thought process perhaps to make his decisions seem more palatable in retrospect. If readers could peek over the rim of his skull and watch the wheels turn, they'd likely be rubbing shoulders with Obama himself. He wants to understand how he thinks, too.