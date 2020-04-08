Kathleen Parker: On being our better selves

Sometimes it takes a virus to summon the better angels of our nature, to take liberal license with Abraham Lincoln's famous words.

In his first inaugural address, Lincoln said: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory ... will yet swell ... when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."

His words remind us that throughout our history, our leaders have often risen to outsize challenges with language that has inspired us. Other periods are notable for an absence of lyricism at the lectern -- or before television cameras and microphones. As I researched Lincoln's words, it was jarring to hear Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., criticizing California's school closings as "overkill" in response to COVID-19, and that "children could have went back to school in two weeks to four weeks."

In such moments, we find it necessary to inspire ourselves. And Americans, though rabidly divided, are doing just that. More than a few times, I've heard strangers say, in so many words, "We're supposed to learn something from this." Coastal residents, especially in the Bible Belt, tend to be, shall we say, spiritually alert, often to others' benefit. Frequently, this perspective coaxes out the question: What can I do to help?