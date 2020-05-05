Kathleen Parker: Shocker: Biden says he didn't do it

Reade has received no such help, despite corroboration by others including a neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, who recalled Reade providing details of the alleged assault in the mid-90s.

Moreover, no one ever corroborated Ford's story, including the four or five others she said were at the party where Kavanaugh allegedly attacked her. Even Ford's closest friend, Leland Keyser, told the FBI that she had never met Kavanaugh, much less attended a party with him.

While Reade told several people at the time, including her mother and brother, Ford told no one about the alleged assault until 30 years later when she and her husband went to a therapist to discuss Ford's insistence on two front doors. If inconsistencies in recollections are the break point for credibility, then neither woman is to be believed.

In the aftermath of the Kavanaugh hearings, Ford became a symbol of women's empowerment. She appeared on the cover of Time and received awards and praise for her courage. She also suffered vicious social-media attacks and threats, as did Kavanaugh and his family.

She has largely kept to herself since, which is surely good for her soul but is also a reminder of another lesson in the decades-long culture war over sexual harassment. Once the feminist power brokers are finished with you, they move on to slay other monsters. Unless it's one of their own monsters.

Kathleen Parker writes for the Washington Post Writers Group. Her columns include her own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. Her email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

