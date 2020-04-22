Kathleen Parker: Some are set on injecting country with political toxins

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses soldier on, despite a deplorable lack of personal protection equipment, or PPE. An online survey created by a grassroots group of doctors found that almost all of the 978 facilities responding from 47 states and the District had no supplies remaining of at least one form of PPE. Thirty-six percent had no face shields; 34% had no thermometers; 19% had no gowns left.

Whatever one's situation, and recognizing the disparate impact of the pandemic, it is both unseemly and unfair to the sick and grieving, as well as to the healers, to display petulance over rules intended to keep people safe.

Somehow, we have to hang together — but I hope not for much longer. The tunnel of doom is beginning to brighten, as we await more testing and lower rates of death and infection. Meanwhile, it's disappointing and, frankly, dangerous that Trump encourages what is essentially political wilding, and primarily in his own interest. He's right to fear that a foundering economy will be the death knell for his presidency. But what about the nation's soul?

We came close, didn't we? For a moment, it felt like we were all on the same team, all striving together toward kindness and safety. Now, like virus particles attaching to host cells, some are set on injecting the country with political toxins. Who wins, as Trump would want to know? Where do you stand?