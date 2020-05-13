Kathleen Parker: Tea Party fatigue cramps shutdown protesters

That's a curious way to lament the shelter-at-home orders that may have saved many lives. But then, medical degrees don't necessarily confer wisdom. In words Donald Trump surely would appreciate, Harris accused the media of having a "vested interest" in making things sound worse than they are so that people would tune in.

But then, just a few days earlier, mocking the stay-at-home warnings, Harris had also noted at a congressional hearing that, "We're safer from death if we're not born."

Long before COVID-19, there was risk in life everywhere. But the virus and its on-again, off-again nature makes our "normal" risk computations impossible to calculate. All you can really be certain of is this: The election season is well upon us when hurling mortality rates back and forth replaces good old-fashioned personal mudslinging.

As sometimes happens in election years, 2020 could be one of those Moments of Reckoning when it is hard to find anyone on the ballot to admire. But there's much to love amid the strife of these moments. As a president might have said, the virus is still with us, but we've so far prevailed despite great hurt, fear, unemployment, lost wages, depression, sadness, loneliness and grief over the sick and the dead.