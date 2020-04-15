Kathleen Parker: The economy shall reopen, by order of King Trump

With all due respect, there are differences of an exponential order.

First, many people get the flu, but it is less contagious and less lethal than COVID-19, for which there is no vaccine. Second, COVID-19 fatalities are ongoing. In New York on Monday, 778 people died of complications from the virus, bringing the state's total deaths to 10,834.

Without the restrictions governors put in place, the number of deaths certainly would have been much higher. And, if restrictions are lifted too soon, we risk seeing infections and deaths rise again. Plainly, we can't sustain what has become an economic disaster. But just as clearly, life won't be normal again until we can test widely for infections and antibodies, which could happen soon-ish, and until we have a vaccine, which won't be for a while. In the interim, reopening the country could be playing Russian Roulette.

Meanwhile, a big new factor has entered the political calculation: us. The American people have been changed by this virus -- their practices as well as their values. Wondering each day whether the virus might invade our bodies has cast deathbed issues in stark relief. What really matters? We each answer this question in our own way, but political grandstanding probably isn't on anyone's list.